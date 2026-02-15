If You Think EVs Have MISERABLE Resale Value, Be GLAD You Don't Have One Of THESE!

This thing was a billionaire flex: "Look at me, I live in a mansion... that moves... slowly... at 0 MPG." It screamed "I have more money than taste or physics allows." Custom furniture? Check. Enough LED mood lighting to make a nightclub jealous? Double check. A rolling penthouse where you could theoretically host a board meeting while parallel parking in Wyoming? Triple check.



And now? It's sitting on the market like that ex who keeps lowering their standards on dating apps. Started at $3.7M, dropped to $339K (already a garage-sale-level humiliation), no bites, so now it's begging at $280K. That's a 92% value wipeout—more devastating than a crypto crash, except instead of digital coins vanishing, it's literal marble countertops and a fridge hidden behind paneling nobody asked for.



This coach didn't depreciate; it self-destructed in slow motion. It's the luxury equivalent of buying a yacht, then realizing the ocean is full of water and your friends all got seasick on the first trip. The market looked at this gleaming behemoth and collectively went, "Nah, I'd rather have a house... or therapy... or literally anything else."



Owner's out here doing calm video tours like a real estate agent showing a haunted McMansion: "And here's the spacious kitchen where dreams once lived... before reality hit like diesel prices." Bro, your "billionaire flex" is now cheaper than some used Sprinter vans. At this rate, it'll be given away with a free oil change and a side of existential dread.



Moral of the story? If EVs have miserable resale value, at least they're not hemorrhaging $3.4 million while politely sitting in a driveway like a sad, over-accessorized bus. This Prevost didn't just lose value—it lost dignity, self-respect, and probably the owner's phone number from all the ignored inquiries.



Be glad you don't own one. Because nothing says "I've made it" like turning a $3.7M dream into a $280K cautionary tale.









Original build price: $3,700,000

Listed at: $339,995

No buyer.

Now slashed again to $280,000.



