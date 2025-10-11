If You Thought Autonomous Driving Was Going To Spell The End Of Accidents, You Have Another Thing Coming

Tesla is touting its Full Self-Driving system as safer than humans, and is pushing to have it approved in as many markets as possible. However, there are certain limitations to AI-driven autonomous driving systems, and training cannot accommodate all driving scenarios. If an autonomous driving system makes mistakes, are humans willing to accept that lives can be lost to a robot? Many people, including experts and regulators, are rather optimistic about autonomous driving systems. They might not be perfect, but they certainly proved they can work, and most of the time, they can drive better than humans do. However, the other times, when they encounter a situation they haven't been trained for, they can be a nuisance, to put it mildly.



