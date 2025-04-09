Indy Car Driver Colton Herta Confirmed As Cadillac's F1 Test Driver

The jigsaw puzzle is complete. Colton Herta has been confirmed as Cadillac's test driver ahead of its first season in Formula 1 in 2026.

The son of 1990s CART star Bryan Herta, Herta cut his teeth racing in Europe's tough feeder series before returning home to the United States in 2017.



Since his first IndyCar win at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019, Herta has become one of the stars of the series, taking eight more wins since moving to Andretti Global in 2020.



Herta achieved a best series result of second in 2024 behind runaway champion Alex Palou, who wrapped up his fourth IndyCar championship in August.