Is A BMW M3 Really Worth $33,000 More Than The 641HP Hyundai Ioniq 6N?

The electrifying new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is now available to order, with prices for this 641bhp saloon starting from £65,800. That’s exactly the same price as its sibling, the Ioniq 5 N hot hatch, but more importantly it’s around £25,000 cheaper than the genre-defining BMW M3.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is close to £6,000 less expensive than the Hyundai, but it produces nearly 200bhp less and doesn’t have anything like the same level of driver-focused technology. The Ioniq 6 N comes with a virtual gearbox system and ‘N Active Sound’ to replicate some of the sensations of a performance car with a petrol engine.