Is A USED Porsche Macan The Best Way To Get Into The Brand For Cheap?

When news broke that the second-generation Macan was going all-electric, many, your writer included, felt this to be an ignominious ‘end’ for one of Porsche’s most underrated performance models. How wrong we were. Yes, that all-electric platform adds significant weight. The soundtrack is colder and more synthesized than before, and the latest arrival – the Macan GTS Electric – apparently lacks the emotional punch expected of that lauded ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ badge. According to CarBuzz's latest review, however, the Macan EV is as measured and precise as a Porsche should be, is as refined as a sporty Porsche should be, and is certainly as quick as any self-respecting GTS should be. Tick tick, Stuttgart.



