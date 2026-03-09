Is A USED Porsche Macan The Best Way To Get Into The Brand For Cheap?

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:24 AM

Views : 512 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When news broke that the second-generation Macan was going all-electric, many, your writer included, felt this to be an ignominious ‘end’ for one of Porsche’s most underrated performance models. How wrong we were. Yes, that all-electric platform adds significant weight. The soundtrack is colder and more synthesized than before, and the latest arrival – the Macan GTS Electric – apparently lacks the emotional punch expected of that lauded ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ badge. According to CarBuzz's latest review, however, the Macan EV is as measured and precise as a Porsche should be, is as refined as a sporty Porsche should be, and is certainly as quick as any self-respecting GTS should be. Tick tick, Stuttgart.


Read Article


Is A USED Porsche Macan The Best Way To Get Into The Brand For Cheap?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)