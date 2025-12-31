Is An AWD Model Still Better Than The RWD Version?

If you're buying a car, chances are you've pondered this question. The latest BMW M3 comes with the option for either rear- or all-wheel drive, leaving it up to you to decide if you want all 500 horsepower to be sent to the rear or all four corners. We're always told that RWD vs AWD is a simple choice - power to all wheels gives you more control, more grip and more speed, but is it always worth the money and complexity? We're going to be delving into the differences between these two drivetrain systems to find out which is best for you, and if you should tick the option box for all-wheel drive when you buy your next car.



