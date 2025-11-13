Is Ford's Racing Division Working On A GT Replacement?

One might think that with all the crossover and SUV frenzy, certain companies have completely forgotten about building cars that go like stink and lean on their blue-blooded side. But not Ford. Not at first glance, anyway, as this brand appears to plan a brand-new exotic model that might resurrect the iconic GT moniker. Do you think it is a mere rumor with nothing to back it up? Well, it definitely isn't. The announcement came directly from Ford Racing's global director, Mark Rushbrook, who recently said that "fans worldwide will get an exclusive sneak peek at an all-new Ford Racing production road car" at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, which will officially open its gates in mid-January.

Could it be a mere study with zero chances of hitting the assembly line? That would be a no. "Our vision for Ford Racing is not just a concept; it's a tangible reality, and we genuinely cannot wait to share the true scale of our ambition," Rushbrook added. The model is described as "a testament to how deeply we're integrating our racing innovation into the vehicles you drive every day."



