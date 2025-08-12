Is It Time For A Rear Wheel Drive MINI?

MINI built its reputation on attitude, not excess — a scrappy, small-car swagger that turned ordinary commutes into tiny adventures. But as the brand grows up and sizes up, a bigger question looms: what does “fun to drive” look like for a MINI in 2025 and beyond? The brand’s “go-kart” dynamics were once a charming balance of usability, packaging, and engagement. But as MINI’s cars have swelled in size, we have to wonder if it isn’t time to change things up a little bit. And we think rear-wheel drive is the perfect way to do it. For nearly half a century, MINI’s biggest selling point — and arguably, highest praise — came by way of its “go-kart like handling.” That was perfectly acceptable praise when you consider the early Austin Cooper and Rover Mini models weighed around 1,500 pounds (680 kg) in their heaviest configurations. Today, the MINI Cooper weighs over 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg). But that’s far from the most egregious departure from the “go-kart” philosophy. After all, the brand now sells the MINI Countryman, a small SUV, alongside an even heavier electrified version of the Cooper. And, in some markets, an electric SUV slotting under the Countryman dubbed the Aceman.



