Is Tesla Rolling Back Unsupervised Robotaxi's In Texas?

Tesla promised that it would expand robotaxi operations, and sometimes it made unrealistic projections about this rollout. However, it appears that it has scaled back its unsupervised Robotaxi rollout in both Texas and California. This comes after Elon Musk announced in April that a wider robotaxi expansion would not happen until the FSD V15 is released. Tesla has a long history of gaslighting investors about its autonomous driving capabilities. This is especially significant now that vehicle sales are less relevant for the company's valuation. The previous timelines of "two weeks" and "by the end of the year" that described the FSD rollout have now moved to describe Tesla's robotaxi service, especially the unsupervised service.



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