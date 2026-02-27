Is There A Cheapest Day Of The Week To Buy Gas?

Unless you live in a city with a serviceable mass transit system, owning a car is a necessity. And according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, consumers spent an average of $2,411 on fuel in 2024. The national average is currently around $2.95 a gallon, per AAA, but prices can vary considerably depending on where in the U.S. you reside. (From low-cost Mississippi to high-priced California, these are the cheapest and most expensive states to buy gas in America.) But location isn't the only variable affecting your wallet at the pump. Apparently, it also matters which day during the week you decide to fill up. GasBuddy crunched the data for all states, and found that Sunday is often the least expensive day to fuel your car, which holds true across the country. Monday also is good, while Tuesday and Saturday require caution.



