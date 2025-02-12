JLR Axes Design Boss And Escorts Him Out Of The Building

JLR has axed design boss Gerry McGovern, sources inside the firm have told Autocar and Autocar India.

It is understood that the brand’s chief creative officer was asked to leave the firm on Monday and his position was terminated with immediate effect.

Autocar India's source suggested McGovern was "escorted out of the office", although the exact details as to why are not yet known.

When approached, a spokesperson for JLR replied: "No comment." Parent company Tata Motors has not yet responded.