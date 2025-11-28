JLR Cyberattack By Teenagers Caused UK Auto Production To Drop 24% In October

New car production in the UK plummeted by 24% last month as JLR, the country's biggest automotive employer, grappled with the impact of a crippling cyber attack that brought all of its operations to a halt.

JLR was hit by the cyber attack on 31 August, stopped building cars the following day and did not restart production until the following month – and it wasn't until mid-October that all production lines were up and running again.

That meant the company's Range Rover factory in Solihull, and the Halewood plant where it builds the Evoque and Discovery Sport, were operating at far below usual capacity during the month.