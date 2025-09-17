JLR Says It Knows Where It's 40,000 Lost Vehicles Are...Sort Of

When a car manufacturer’s media site posts four back-to-back press releases titled “statement on cyber incident,” you can imagine things are pretty serious. Jaguar Land Rover was the victim of a cyber attack on August 31, which forced a production halt. The Tata-owned automotive conglomerate hasn’t built cars for two weeks, and the stoppage will extend into the following week. In a best-case scenario, JLR hopes to restart operations next Wednesday, September 24. The production halt mainly affects Land Rover, since Jaguar has already discontinued all but one model ahead of its EV reinvention. The sole surviving car with the leaping cat badge is the F-Pace, but it too is being phased out to make room for an extravagant electric GT. Under normal circumstances, JLR produces more than 1,000 vehicles each day.



