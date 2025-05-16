JLR To Abandon Own Models In China And Only Sell Rebranded Vehicles

The Jaguar-Land Rover group (JLR) is throwing in the towel in China, scrapping its own models and opting to rebrand Chinese-made platforms from 2026. The move comes after its joint venture with Chery lost $18.7 million in the last fiscal year.

On Jaguar’s side, production of the XE, XF, and E-Pace, which are currently made at a plant co-owned with Chery, will be wound down in September. Land Rover will end Chinese manufacture of the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport by the end of next year.