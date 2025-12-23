Jaguar's F-Pace Production Comes To a Close As Brand Moves To Electric Models

A black-painted Jaguar F-Pace SVR is the Leaping Cat's very last internal combustion vehicle. Snapped by the Jaguar Enthusiasts' Club on the F-Pace line at the Solihull plant on December 19, 2025, the last example of the breed is not available to purchase.

After it rolled off the assembly line, the black SUV was handed over to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust in Gaydon. In the first instance, the V8-powered sport utility vehicle will spend its days alongside the very first SS Jaguar Saloon and the very last XE Saloon.



Solihull remains a critical hub for Jaguar Land Rover, which is more Land Rover than Jaguar as of late. And in truth, the Range Rover brand carries the manufacturer forward. Solihull will remain the stomping ground of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, and the plant is undergoing significant retooling to prep for the 2026 Range Rover Electric.