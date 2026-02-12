Jaguar's I-Pace EV Recalled For Turning Into A Barbecue Pit

Jaguar's first electric production vehicle has been hit with yet another battery-related safety recall in the United States market. A grand total of 2,278 examples of the I-Pace feature high-voltage batteries that may catch fire.

Affected crossovers were produced for model years 2020 and 2021 from April 8, 2019, through January 8, 2020, and March 9, 2020, through June 10, 2021. According to Jaguar Land Rover North America, the recall population comprises 1,842 units from the 2020 model year and 454 units from the 2021 model year.