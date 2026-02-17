Japan Launches Pathway For US Built Cars To Enter The Country

Japan's transport ministry said Monday that it has launched a certification system to simplify the import process for passenger cars produced in the United States.

This initiative was agreed with the United States in July last year, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns over the low number of American cars exported to Japan.

On the same day, the ministry revised relevant ministerial ordinances. For U.S.-made vehicles that already meet U.S. standards, it eliminated previously required additional tests for exhaust emissions and noise.