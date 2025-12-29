Japanese Aftermarket Company Reimagines The GR86 In A Way Toyota Never Thought Of

The aftermarket company Kuhl Japan has revealed the complete details and pricing information regarding their Outroad project ahead of its official public debut at the 2026 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon. Naturally, it's another forbidden fruit in the United States.

Many companies, including numerous Japanese tuners, are busy putting the finishing touches on their latest projects ahead of their official presentation at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. Kuhl Racing is among them, and Kuhl Japan has taken the humble Toyota GR86 and reimagined it as a high-riding sports car adventurer that's ready for just about anything.