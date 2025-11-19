Jeep Reveals The All Electric 670 HP Recon 4x4 SUV

Just weeks after Auto Express learned the Jeep Wrangler is being forced out of Europe, in part because of emissions regulations, the covers have been torn off its all-electric alternative: the all-new Jeep Recon.

We’re told it will arrive on our side of the pond towards the end of 2026 and while Jeep’s first electric car, the Avenger, was a small front-wheel-drive SUV designed to conquer congested city streets, the Recon is a genuine go-anywhere 4x4.

It’s been purpose-built to deliver the level of off-roading capability the brand is renowned for and has even earned the same ‘Trail Rated’ certification as the legendary Wrangler. Jeep only bestows this to a car that has passed a series of gruelling tests to prove it can handle whatever terrain customers might be tempted to throw at it.