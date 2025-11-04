Jeep Tackles The Moab Trails With 7 Easter Jeep Safari 4x4 Concepts

The Jeep® brand is making its annual trek to the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari (April 12-20) in Moab, Utah, with seven new, expressive and highly capable concept vehicles for customers and off-roading enthusiasts to experience and interact with in new, memorable ways. “Easter Jeep Safari was created by Jeep owners for Jeep owners, and this incredible event has helped steer the Jeep brand’s development of off-road 4x4 vehicles over the years, while most importantly connecting us with the community and the thousands of Jeep enthusiasts who gather each year,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. “Moab is our home away from home and a playground that can only be properly explored in a Jeep. The custom Jeep and JPP concepts we’ll unveil this year, along with unique immersive experiences, will once again demonstrate Jeep brand’s unmatched off-road capability and underscore what it means to drive a Jeep.”



From seven all-new custom Jeep 4x4 concept builds to immersive consumer activations, the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar are geared up to take over Moab, the country’s epicenter for off-roading adventures. “The challenging off-road trails and terrain in Moab offer us the perfect place to showcase the latest selection of authentic, quality-tested Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president, Stellantis parts and services – North America. “Unlike any other aftermarket offering, our factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts are specifically designed and engineered to deliver exact fit, form and function, allowing our Jeep owners to further enhance their stock vehicles with confidence.” As part of the Jeep brand’s ongoing commitment to land stewardship and responsible off-roading, Jeep brand and JPP employees will once again partner with Red Rock 4-Wheelers and the Bureau of Land Management to clean up and conserve local Moab trails. Every year, Jeep volunteers complete a trail restoration project, which often involves clearing miles of trash and debris, repairing and building rock walls and fencing, and restoring areas along the routes. Together with JPP, the Jeep brand will offer 2025 Easter Jeep Safari attendees an unforgettable collection of Jeep 4x4 vehicles and experiences, including: Jeep Brand and JPP Concept Vehicles This year’s Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) concept vehicle lineup is bigger and better than ever, featuring seven all-new custom builds crafted by the mad (design) scientists of the Jeep brand and JPP teams. The 2025 concepts celebrate the Jeep brand’s 4x4 leadership and core wheeling icons with a touch of new-school style. As the Jeep brand continues to evolve and push boundaries, Jeep brand and JPP designers were challenged to conceptualize visual bookends for the expressive and highly capable vehicles that will soon traverse Moab. The result is a robust EJS concept lineup that pays homage to the Jeep brand’s roots and offers a glimpse into the vehicles that are distinctly paving the way for the future of off-roading. The following 2025 Jeep and JPP/Mopar concept vehicles will be on display at Walker Drug, April 17-18.

Jeep Convoy Concept – Military-inspired, classic workhorse Jeep Gladiator with a design that stands the test of time visually and functionally



– Military-inspired, classic workhorse Jeep Gladiator with a design that stands the test of time visually and functionally













Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept – Extended carbon-fiber Jeep Wrangler that unites ultralight camping with overlanding for off-grid adventures – Extended carbon-fiber Jeep Wrangler that unites ultralight camping with overlanding for off-grid adventures















Jeep Rewind Concept – Nostalgic take on?a Jeep Wrangler that gives all the feels of an era when loud neon colors were all the rage – Nostalgic take on?a Jeep Wrangler that gives all the feels of an era when loud neon colors were all the rage

















Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept – Rolling catalog of nearly 40 factory-tested and factory-backed items



– Rolling catalog of nearly 40 factory-tested and factory-backed items













Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept – Ultimate outdoor adventurer carries all the necessary gear for a full day of activities from sunup to sundown – Ultimate outdoor adventurer carries all the necessary gear for a full day of activities from sunup to sundown

















Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept – Heritage-inspired truck popularized in the mid-1970s gives the world’s most off-road-capable midsize truck a new personality





– Heritage-inspired truck popularized in the mid-1970s gives the world’s most off-road-capable midsize truck a new personality











Jeep J6 Honcho Concept – Mixes the classic late-1970s Jeep Honcho theme with concept and production









– Mixes the classic late-1970s Jeep Honcho theme with concept and production









Jeep Badge of Honor The Jeep brand recently added 10 new Badge of Honor trails across the country, including three in Moab, just in time for Easter Jeep Safari. The Badge of Honor program is also introducing Limited Trails, which will be available to earn in the Badge of Honor app for a limited time. An industry-exclusive off-road rewards program, Badge of Honor has charted more than 70 trails nationwide for off-road enthusiasts to explore. Using the Badge of Honor app, customers can locate trails by location and difficulty level. Once a trail ride is complete, a physical badge can be requested. The new Badge of Honor Moab trails include Wipe Out Hill, D2700 Lost World and Kane Creek Canyon. Jeep Brand and JPP Display At the heart of the action, the Jeep brand and JPP will have a dedicated consumer display during the Easter Jeep Safari in downtown Moab. Location: Walker Drug (290 S Main St, Moab, Utah 84532) Dates: Monday, April 14 - Friday, April 18 Display hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid Jeep Jamboree USA adventure (excludes signature locations)

Trail mixer hosted by JPP on Wednesday, April 16, 5 to 7 p.m., live Jeep trivia with a chance to win JPP parts and accessories, plus Badge of Honor T-shirt giveaways (participants must be registered, while supplies last)

Jeep brand and Mopar apparel, accessories and other goods for purchase

Jeep Brand Vehicle Rides and Drives Easter Jeep Safari attendees will have the opportunity to test drive a variety of Jeep brand vehicles, both on- and off-road. Attendees with a valid driver’s license can visit the Jeep brand display at Walker Drug to sign up from April 14-18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Off-road trail rides – Take on the Baby Lion’s Back trail in a legendary Jeep 4x4 SUV, including Wrangler Rubicon and Gladiator Rubicon

On-road city drives – Test drive the latest Jeep vehicles around Moab, including Wrangler Rubicon X, Gladiator Rubicon, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve and a special surprise buzz model

First-ever consumer nighttime trail ride on Wednesday, April 16 with Jeep Jamboree, hosted by the Jeep brand and special guest Casey Currie (participants must be registered, space is limited)

Jeep Brand and JPP Trail Rides with Red Rocks 4-Wheelers

The Jeep brand and JPP will also sponsor trail rides in partnership with Red Rock 4-Wheelers club. As official trail supporters, Jeep brand and JPP employees will help to guide and navigate popular off-road trails on Tuesday, April 15 (Hell’s Revenge) and Wednesday, April 16 (Steel Bender). Departure times and locations vary. Sign up at Red Rock 4-Wheelers; registration and trail fees apply. Follow Easter Jeep Safari on Social Media Hitch a ride with the Jeep brand and JPP teams via social media to follow our adventurous journey at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari (#EasterJeepSafari2025, #EJS, #Jeep, #JeepPerformanceParts). Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, JPP provides off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. Follow the new @jeepperformanceparts page on Instagram to see these products put to the test as drivers tackle intense trails and off-roading, events and more.



