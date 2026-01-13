KIA Says A GT Version Of The New EV2 Is Possible

Kia hasn’t ruled out creating a hot GT version of its new EV2 compact crossover, which could rival the forthcoming Volkswagen ID Polo GTI.

The smallest model in the Korean firm’s line-up of bespoke EVs was unveiled at the recent Brussels motor show, alongside new GT versions of the EV3, EV4 and EV5. That means every other one of Kia’s EV line-up has a range-topping GT model.

Asked by Autocar if an EV2 GT was on the cards, Kia Europe’s planning boss, Alex Papapetropolous, said: “At launch we’re going to have Air and Earth trims, with GT Line following in June.”