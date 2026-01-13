KIA Says A GT Version Of The New EV2 Is Possible

Agent009 submitted on 1/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:00 AM

Views : 154 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia hasn’t ruled out creating a hot GT version of its new EV2 compact crossover, which could rival the forthcoming Volkswagen ID Polo GTI.
 
The smallest model in the Korean firm’s line-up of bespoke EVs was unveiled at the recent Brussels motor show, alongside new GT versions of the EV3, EV4 and EV5. That means every other one of Kia’s EV line-up has a range-topping GT model.
 
Asked by Autocar if an EV2 GT was on the cards, Kia Europe’s planning boss, Alex Papapetropolous, said: “At launch we’re going to have Air and Earth trims, with GT Line following in June.” 


Read Article


KIA Says A GT Version Of The New EV2 Is Possible

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)