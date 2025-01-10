Kia Recalls 39,000 Sorentos For Fire Risk When Using The Air Conditioning

Kia has recalled more than 39,000 vehicles after discovering an issue with their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system that could increase the risk of a fire.
 
The recall applies to certain Kia Sorento cars in the model years 2021-2023, according to a recall notice posted on Sept. 25 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
 
The vehicles' blower motor wiring harness — a portion of the HVAC system — could overheat and catch fire, the recall notice said. The issue can be remedied by replacing the affected pieces.


