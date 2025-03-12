Kia Teases Electric Stinger Replacement

Kia is readying a streamlined electric saloon that could replace the previous Stinger.

Preview images posted to social media reveal it to be a long-wheelbase four-door with a cab-forward design. Although it shares many styling cues with Kia’s existing EVs, it is notably curvier than those models, with a bubble-like roof.

The interior can be seen only through the exterior glasshouse, but it appears to use a steering yoke rather than a traditional wheel, hinting that the brand could use the concept to preview steer-by-wire technology.