Kia Teases Electric Stinger Replacement

Kia is readying a streamlined electric saloon that could replace the previous Stinger.
 
Preview images posted to social media reveal it to be a long-wheelbase four-door with a cab-forward design. Although it shares many styling cues with Kia’s existing EVs, it is notably curvier than those models, with a bubble-like roof. 
 
 
The interior can be seen only through the exterior glasshouse, but it appears to use a steering yoke rather than a traditional wheel, hinting that the brand could use the concept to preview steer-by-wire technology. 


