Koreans Take Charge Of Reliability In 2022 JD Power Dependability Study

Korean auto brands Kia, Genesis and Hyundai earn three of the top four rankings in the newly redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS), released today. Buick and Toyota also make the list of the brands with the fewest reported problems after three years of ownership. “Many owners are holding on to their vehicles longer, so long-term dependability is even more critical,” said David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power. “Some automakers are performing much better than others at preventing problems from occurring. These problems include the vehicle’s mechanicals, exterior and interior—but also infotainment systems, driver assistance systems and all the other electronic systems in today’s vehicles.”



The 2019 model-year vehicles measured in this year’s study were first examined in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).SM Seven of the 10 highest-ranked brands in the 2019 IQS are among the 10 highest-ranked brands in this year’s VDS. The study, now in its 33rd year, has been redesigned to include all of the features and technology that are available in current vehicles. The study covers 184 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories: climate; driving assistance (new in 2022); driving experience; exterior; features/controls/ displays; infotainment; interior; powertrain; and seats. The study also now measures satisfaction with the vehicle’s condition after three years of usage; whether owners find their vehicle as appealing now as when they first bought it; and what software updates have been made to the vehicle.



“Automakers are increasingly looking at owners’ relationships with their vehicles as having similarities to other consumer technology,” Amodeo said. “For instance, cellphones update all the time with over-the-air software releases and, increasingly, automakers must take advantage of this approach to fix problems, improve features and add capabilities to keep owners satisfied. Automakers that are able to do this best will have a huge advantage.” Following are key findings of the 2022 study: Owners of mass market vehicles experience fewer problems : Mass market brands average 190 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), which is 14 PP100 lower than for premium brands (204 PP100). Premium brands typically incorporate more technology in their vehicles, which increases the likelihood for problems to occur. At the same time, the build quality of mass market vehicles has improved considerably and now matches that of the premium brands.

General Motors Company and Toyota Motor Corporation each receive five segment awards for models with the fewest reported problems in their respective segments. General Motors Company receives segment awards for the Buick Encore, Buick Envision, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Silverado HD and Chevrolet Suburban. Toyota Motor Company receives segment awards for the Lexus NX, Lexus RX, Lexus UX, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Tundra. Hyundai Motor Group receives three segment awards for the Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Sorento. The 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from 29,487 original owners of 2019 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study was fielded from July 2021 through November 2021.







