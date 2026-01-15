Kroger Commits To Thousands On EV Charging Spots Over The Next 10 Years

Thousands of new DC fast chargers will become operational at Kroger’s stores across the United States in the next ten years, after the huge supermarket operator partnered with EVgo to supercharge its EV charging infrastructure. The two companies said that the first new charging site is already operational in Salt Lake City, Utah, and that the next locations on the list are slated to go live soon in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Washington. Kroger stores in other states are also bound to get brand-new EV chargers that can top up a car’s battery in as little as 15 minutes.



