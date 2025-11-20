Agent 001, reporting in.on another Mission accomplished.



In the shadowy world of automotive intelligence, AutoSpies.com has just been awarded the #4 slot on Feedspot’s definitive 2025 list of the planet’s top 70 automotive news sources, outgunning corporate mouthpieces and legacy giants alike.



Mission Codename: “Tomorrow’s Blueprint Today.”



For two decades, AutoSpies has operated as the industry’s rogue MI6, intercepting classified prototypes years before Q Branch (or anyone else) admits they exist. While others chase taillights, we’ve been calling the shots: Tesla Plaid before it had a name, the death of the Dodge Viper a full cycle ahead, the Cybertruck’s polarizing silhouette when it was still just a napkin sketch in Elon’s safe.



Our gadgets? A global network of deep-cover engineers and execs who leak gold. Our reputation? Predicting winners (Kia Telluride, Ford Bronco resurrection and a turn towards Rugged Off-Road vehicles outside of the Mercedes G-Class) and spectacular flops (Legacy USA EVs, VW Phaeton, Ford Lightning, Nissan) with 007-level accuracy, often 3–5 years before the press corps catch the scent.



Founded by Donald Buffamanti, former SVP of Business Development at MP3.com and Technical Advisor to the President of Apple Computer Canada, AutoSpies was built for one purpose: expose what the manufacturers don’t want you to see… until they’re forced to unveil it themselves.



#4 in 2025 isn’t a ranking. It’s confirmation that the best intelligence agency on four wheels still has the ultimate license, to reveal.

















In 2025, with artificial intelligence igniting every headline on Earth, one truth remains unshaken: when the world’s smartest algorithms and sharpest minds want to know how AI will actually reshape the automobile world, they turn to AutoSpies Intelligence, the undisputed gold standard in automotive foresight.



The name’s Spies. Auto Spies.



SPY, before you buy.



Special thanks to all our Spies who read and share our site. We couldn't have done this without you!









Full ratings at the link







