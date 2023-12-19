Lamborghini Recalls 7,800 Huracans For Illegal Feature

An issue with the headlights of 2015-2024 Lamborghini Huracan models in the United States has prompted the car manufacturer to issue a recall for 7,805 examples across the country.

The recall reveals that Huracan models manufactured between July 30, 2014, and October 30, 2023, sold in the United States, have a function on the infotainment system that allows for the headlights to be adjusted for left-hand driving, known as tourist mode. In addition, the notice reveals that the adaptive front-lighting system may have been adjusted outside production specifications for the U.S. market.


