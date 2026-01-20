Lamborghini Set New Sales Record In A Questionable Global Economy

According to Oxfam’s global inequity report, which was released in January 2026 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, last year “billionaire fortunes have grown at a rate three times faster than they did on average in the five previous years.” Put into numbers, global billionaire wealth rose by more than 16% last year, hitting a record $18.3 trillion growth – and it has also grown by 81% since 2020. To put it into perspective, the report says that the world’s “12 richest billionaires have more wealth than the poorest half of humanity, or more than four billion people.” Quite obviously, this means that companies focusing on catering to all their whims and desires are also rising. Across the automotive industry, brands like Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini are a great indicator of that ample rise.



