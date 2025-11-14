Lawsuit Seeks To Ban Hyundai And Kia Sales In California Over Child Labor Issues

A lawsuit filed in California court is seeking to ban the sale of Hyundai vehicles in the state until the company’s labor practices are reformed.

Jobs to Move America, a non-profit that advocates for quality jobs and “responsible” public investment, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday. Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobis, and Glovis America are all named as defendants, as well as Kia America and Kia Corporation. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), which is an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bryan County, is not named in the lawsuit, though Hyundai Motor Company is its parent company.

The lawsuit claims that despite Hyundai marketing itself as “socially responsible” to the California government to secure public contracts, it relies on a supply chain that has engaged in “illegal and unethical” labor practice in Alabama and Georgia. The lawsuit alleges Hyundai suppliers operate “unsafe” workplaces that have led to preventable injuries and deaths.