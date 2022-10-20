Lenny Kravitz Becomes Cadillac Celestiq Brand Ambassador - Was There A Better Choice?

You wouldn’t think that a man (or woman) who isn’t into driving cars would be a good fit as brand ambassador for a new luxury car priced accordingly, but Cadillac is asking you to give that man a chance.



Earlier this week, Cadillac formally introduced the 2024 Celestiq, a fully-electric land yacht that should mark the marque’s return to form – and to high-end luxury. Each vehicle, which is expected to go into production in December 2023, will start at $300,000 and be fully customizable, so that impressive figure is more of a guideline than anything. The idea is to have each Celestiq owner at the wheel of their dream Cadillac, because they would have the final say in the final design.



