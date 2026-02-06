Leno's Law Is Getting Serious Backing Second Time Around In California

Leno's Law, an effort in California to expand what is considered a classic or collector car in the state, has run into more than a few speed bumps along the way. Now in its second attempt after being rejected by lawmakers last year, the bill has some backers that are on TV even more than Jay himself. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile is on board, with its leadership promoting the new bill and that second attempt. Senate Bill 1392 was introduced by California State Senators Dave Cortese and Shannon Grove. It was a rewording of Bill 712 that was voted down last year, but the goal is the same.



Read Article