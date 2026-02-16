Lexus, Buick And Mini Round At Top The Most Reliable Vehicles In 2026

With modern vehicles now running more lines of code than early space missions, owner perceptions of vehicle dependability have become increasingly influenced by technology performance and software glitches. According to the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS), released today, persistent problems with infotainment systems, spotty performance of over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and issues with vehicle exteriors have driven long-term dependability problems to new highs. Compared with 2025 results, vehicle problems after three years of ownership have increased by 2 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), resulting in an industry average of 204 PP100. A lower score indicates higher vehicle quality.



This year’s results mark the highest-recorded problem count since the VDS was redesigned in 2022, highlighting an ongoing industry-wide trend in which vehicle dependability has degraded during the past three years. Of the nine problem categories that comprise the study, infotainment remains the most problematic (56.7 PP100), followed by exterior (27.5 PP100). “As owners hold onto their vehicles longer, the long-term ownership experience matters more than ever," said Jason Norton, director of auto benchmarking at JD Power. "Software updates and new technologies should enhance the ownership experience over time, yet many vehicle owners cite ongoing mobile phone integration problems and little to no benefit after an update is performed. Much of this comes down to owner education and ongoing communication. Automakers should focus on delivering meaningful improvements and clearly communicating the intended benefits of software updates so owners understand how they are designed to enhance their vehicle and ownership experience."

OTA software updates deliver mixed results: As vehicles become more software-driven, receiving updates is now a routine experience for many owners, with 40% saying they received a software update in the past 12 months. Of those owners, only 27% say the update improved their vehicle, while 58% say they perceived no noticeable difference. More than half (63%) of the software updates were performed OTA and resulted in a nearly 14% increase in problems this year (2.5 PP100). Premium segment sees rising issues: After 2 years of stability, problems among premium vehicles have jumped 8 PP100 year over year to 217 PP100—the highest since the study’s 2022 redesign. The gap between premium and mass market vehicles has widened to 17 PP100, with premium underperforming mass market in seven of the nine study categories, notably in features/controls/displays (FCD) (5.8 PP100 delta) and driving experience (3.4 PP100 delta). Only the powertrain and seats categories show better performance among premium makes.OTA software updates deliver mixed results: As vehicles become more software-driven, receiving updates is now a routine experience for many owners, with 40% saying they received a software update in the past 12 months. Of those owners, only 27% say the update improved their vehicle, while 58% say they perceived no noticeable difference. More than half (63%) of the software updates were performed OTA and resulted in a nearly 14% increase in problems this year (2.5 PP100).

Mobile phone integration drives top industry problems: Of the top five industry problems, four are directly related to owner integration of mobile phones to their vehicles, including the top issue in the industry for a third consecutive year—Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity (8.9 PP100). Coupled with built-in Bluetooth systems (5.5 PP100), wireless charging pads (5.1 PP100), and OEM app connectivity (4.7 PP100), these issues account for 24.2 PP100, nearly half of the infotainment category problems in total. Issues with the vehicle exterior, such as abnormal noises, also contribute to the overall increase in reported problems.



Problems increase across all electrified powertrain types: Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) remain the most problematic of any powertrain type in the study, increasing 39 PP100 year over year to 281 PP100. Problems among battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids also increase by 14 PP100 each to 237 PP100 and 213 PP100, respectively. By contrast, the long-term dependability of gas-powered vehicles improves slightly by 2 PP100 to 198 PP100—the least problematic among all powertrains.

HIGHEST-RANKED BRANDS

Lexus ranks highest overall in vehicle dependability among premium brands for a fourth consecutive year, with a score of 151 PP100. Cadillac (175 PP100) ranks second and Porsche (182 PP100) ranks third. Buick ranks highest in the mass market segment for a second consecutive year, with a score of 160 PP100. MINI (168 PP100) ranks second and Chevrolet (178 PP100) ranks third.





Toyota Motor Corporation has the top overall model in the study—Lexus IS—and receives the most model-level awards with eight. Model-level award recipients are Lexus IS, Lexus UX, Lexus GX, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Sienna, and Toyota 4Runner. General Motors Company receives four model-level awards for Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT6, Chevrolet Equinox, and Chevrolet Tahoe. The study, now in its 37th year, covers 184 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories: climate; driving assistance; driving experience; exterior; features/controls/displays; infotainment; interior; powertrain; and seats. The 2026 study is based on responses from 33,268 original owners of 2023 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study was fielded from December 2024 through November 2025. Methodology Updates Planned for 2027 Study Building on this year’s findings, particularly the frustration many owners experience with over-the-air (OTA) updates, the enhanced 2027 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study will help automakers identify dependability issues much earlier. With the addition of year-round data collection, continuous reporting, and integrated verified repair data beginning in April 2026, manufacturers can pinpoint and update related concerns sooner and deliver clearer, more proactive communication to owners through in-vehicle messaging email campaigns and dealer education. This enhanced visibility supports more effective troubleshooting and faster deployment of improvements, ultimately reinforcing trust, satisfaction, and long-term loyalty.



