Lexus Reveals The Limited Edition 420HP RZ600e F Sport Performance Just In Time For Christmas

Lexus has revealed a new range-topper for its all-electric RZ - the 600e F Sport Performance. Not only does it get a wild bodykit, but there’s also more power, beefier brakes and the latest version of Lexus’s virtual steering system. The 600e F Sport Performance is based on the 550e F Sport, but sadly for fans of hot electric SUVs, the new car won’t make its way over from Japan where it’s priced from 12,165,000 Yen (roughly £57,000). Here in the UK the Lexus RZ range starts from £53,995 - but via the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can get an average discount of more than £5,000. The Lexus RZ was already one of the more eye-catching SUVs, especially in 550e F Sport trim, but the 600e F Sport Performance takes things to the next level. The new bodykit is optimised for aerodynamic efficiency, but also provides downforce. There’s a new splitter, extended wheelarches, a unique bonnet, two new spoilers (one on the roof and one on the bootlid), a rear diffuser and new vanes to direct air away from the wheels - all made from carbon fibre.



