Lexus Trademark Filings Hint At Fully Electric ES Models

The Lexus ES sedan might not be as successful as the closely related Camry or even the RX SUV, but it still has a reserved spot in the automaker’s future lineup. Now, new trademark filings suggest the Lexus ES will gain new hybrid and fully electric powertrains, with a future update that could arrive sooner than you might expect, following the example set by the 2025 Toyota Camry.

Lexus trademarked the ES350h, ES350e and ES500e names, suggesting that the current ES250, ES350, and ES300h will be replaced in the mid-size model’s range.