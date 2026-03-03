Lithium Shortages Threaten To Make EV Prices Rise Even More

Global lithium demand could top 13 million tonnes by 2050 if the world moves fast on clean energy, according to Wood Mackenzie’s latest Energy Transition Outlook for Lithium. The warning is blunt: Without major new investment, lithium shortages could start as early as 2028.

“The lithium market is heading into a supply crunch much sooner than many industry players expect,” said Allan Pedersen, research director at Wood Mackenzie. “Under ambitious climate scenarios, we see deficits emerging from 2028. The industry needs to act now, as governments progress policies toward Net Zero.”