Local Residents Question Why Brand New Teslas Are Being Parked In Their Neighborhood

Imagine waking up one morning to find what appear to be unsold overflow vehicles from your local dealership parked all over your street. That’s essentially what some residents in Signal Hill, California, believe is going on. The dealer in question just happens to be Tesla, and the cars appear to be old stock with paper tags that are now overflowing onto public streets. One resident told SF Gate that “it seemed like they just appeared overnight” and that at one point she counted 24 scattered throughout her neighborhood. That’s a lot of cars anywhere, but these vehicles are making a bad problem even worse. Parking in Signal Hill, like most anywhere in Los Angeles County, is tough to find.



Read Article