Love It Or Hate It, Trump Tariffs Are Driving Buyers To American Built Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 2/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:56 AM

SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

When President Trump’s tariffs first landed, predictions of huge price hikes flew around like confetti. A year later, a study shows the reality is much more complicated and that while some prices have climbed, not every vehicle is affected.
 
A VIN-level analysis by CatalystIQ looked at millions of advertised prices from late 2025 through early February. The results show that vehicles assembled in Canada, Japan, Germany and Mexico have seen the sharpest sticker increases over the past seven months.


