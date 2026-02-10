Lucid Is Hard At Work On New $50,000 EV

Lucid Motors, the company behind the Air and Gravity EVs, is known for two things: it’s a low-volume manufacturer, and the cars it makes are expensive. And while the California-based automaker is working hard to lose its startup status, becoming a company that makes cheap cars is not on the timeline. Lucid’s current models start from roughly $71,000 and go all the way to $250,000. That will change later this year, when the company’s first mid-size model will start rolling off the assembly line. With an estimated price of around $50,000, the car, which is expected to be a mid-size SUV similar to the Tesla Model Y,will take Lucid into a completely new market and price segment, but the company has made it clear that it won’t go lower than this.



Read Article