MINI Sales Are In High Gear With High Demand For JCW And EV Models

The moniker made famous by Rowan Atkinson’s Mr. Bean character, the legendary MINI, is betting big on electricity. 2025 saw the all-electric architecture climb to a significant 36% share of the grand total of MINIs sold. The company reported a hope-giving increase in sales compared to 2024, with the performance sub-brand JCW (John Cooper Works) reaching an all-time record.
 
Since 2001, when the BMW-engineered MINI burst onto the stage, the brand has sold over 6.5 million vehicles. While the moneybags are not as full today as they were a decade ago, the German-owned icon seems to have settled in the post-COVID era to below 300,000 units sold yearly. However, 2025 brought an explosion in the electric segment: one in three MINIs sold last year rolled about on lighting vitamins.
 
Last year brought a surge in popularity for the MINI, with the brand wrapping up a relief year in 2025. Maybe the appetite for its legacy British charm grew stronger in customers, or the electric fashion works better in small cars. The Munich-based automaker reported a total delivery of 288,290 vehicles for 2025, a healthy 17.7% jump over the 2024 results. Granted, 2024 was a tripping step for the MINI, with sales dropping some 17% from 2023.


