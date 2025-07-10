MOVING FORWARD Or LOSING GROUND? RATE Audi's Design And EV Strategy On The 2026 A4.

Audi is set to launch a radically redesigned A4 in 2026, featuring a new platform, advanced software, and a striking look inspired by the TT. The A4 E-Tron, one of the first models to embody Audi’s “Radical Next” design philosophy as previewed by the Concept C, will be a cornerstone in the brand’s shift to electric, software-defined vehicles. CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed its development, noting it will use the Volkswagen Group’s SSP skateboard architecture, debuting in 2028, and feature a software stack developed with Rivian. The A4 E-Tron will target competitive specs, likely matching rivals like the electric BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class with around 500 miles of range, over 300kW charging, and mid-400s horsepower for top models. Its design will include a vertical rectangular grille, slim LED headlights with Audi’s four-ring signatures, and a minimalist, aerodynamic silhouette.



