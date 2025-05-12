Mary Barra Claims She Told President Biden That Elon Musk Deserves Credit For The EV Not General Motors

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said in a new interview on Wednesday that she told President Joe Biden to credit Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, for the widespread electric vehicle transition. She said she told Biden this after the former President credited her and GM for leading EV efforts in the United States. During an interview at the New York Times Dealbook Summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Barra said she told Biden that crediting her was essentially a mistake, and that Musk and Tesla should have been explicitly mentioned.



