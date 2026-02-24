Mazda Engineers Tried To Shoehorn A V6 Into The Miata

Since the dawn of time, the Miata has been faithful to four-cylinder engines. Nothing more and nothing less, the Mazda MX-5 has always been about striking the perfect balance between lightweight construction and just the right amount of power. However, little did we know that Mazda’s engineers once made a V6 prototype as a passion project.
 
Enthusiasts have been craving a bigger engine for as long as we can remember, and the aftermarket scene has promptly delivered with everything from V8 swaps to even a bonkers V12 heart transplant. Mazda didn’t go that far with the Miata it secretly built some 20 years ago, deciding instead to use a 2.5-liter V6.


