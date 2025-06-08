Mazda Extending UK Warranty To 6 Years And 100,000 Miles - Should They Do It In The US Too?

If you're considering buying a new Mazda CX-30 or any other car from the enthusiastic Japanese brand, it might behoove you to make two small alterations to your plans. First, wait until September 1, when the company activates its new, six-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), and second, move to the United Kingdom, where the warranty applies. The automaker's operations in Old Blighty will now offer a warranty that's more accommodating than its existing three-year/60,000-mile warranty (not to mention the three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage that Mazda offers in the USA). 

