Mercedes-AMG Details The GT 4-Door Coupe's Interior

Mercedes-AMG is getting ready to launch its first home-grown electric vehicle, which will take the form of the second-generation GT 4-Door Coupe. The current, fabulously internal-combustion model will give way to a full EV sometime this year, and the automaker began what will assuredly be an agonizing slow tease by revealing its interior today. But while the photos may not seem to reveal much beyond a chic, tech-happy design and some very attractive finishes, dig a little deeper and you'll see that Mercedes hid a few clues in there for what to expect under the skin. The first clue we have to work from can be seen in the center console screen, which in the photos is pulled up to a drive mode selector. Clearly visible in the corner of the screen is a little pair of discs with an energetic graphic overlaid on them. We're almost positive they depict the GT 4-Door Coupe's rumored axial-flux electric motors, which feature windings laid out in a hub-and-spoke design instead of wrapping around the motor's circumference.



