Mercedes Baby G-Wagon Testing Intensifies - Arrives 2027

Mercedes-Benz has ramped up testing of its incoming junior G-Class ahead of its arrival next year – and these new pictures give the most revealing look yet at the brand’s new entry 4x4.

Known as ‘Little G’ internally at Mercedes, the SUV will be the new entry point into a wider G-Class range being created in a similar vein to JLR's Range Rover and Defender brands.

Sitting on a bespoke platform, it will be sold with a choice of electric and combustion powertrains. It will face off against rival Land Rover’s incoming 'Defender Sport', which has also been conceived as a new entry-level SUV and is set to arrive at around the same time – albeit with an EV powertrain only.