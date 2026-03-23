Mercedes-Benz A-Class To Soldier On, But Not As A Crossover

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:29:39 AM

Views : 612 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Mercedes-Benz will keep the A-Class hatchback as a hatchback despite rumors of converting it into a crossover to play the part of the entry-level model and position it below the compact GLA. The model first hit the market in 1997 as an MPV, before turning into what it is today.
 
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has already reached its fifth generation. It started out as an MPV nearly 30 years ago, featuring the so-called "sandwich floor," a short footprint, very short overhangs, and a high center of gravity.


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Mercedes-Benz A-Class To Soldier On, But Not As A Crossover

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