Mercedes-Benz CLA Named European Car Of The Year

The award was announced at the Brussels motor show, where the CLA saw off competition from six other finalists.

It received a total of 320 points, beating the Skoda Elroq into second place with 220 points. The Kia EV4 received 208 points and completed the podium.

In fourth was the Citroën C5 Aircross with 207 points, and it was trailed by the Fiat Grande Panda with 200 points, the Dacia Bigster with 170 points and the Renault 4 with 150 points.