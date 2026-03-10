Mercedes Claims AMG GT 63 Buyers Are Coming From Other AMG Models Not BMW Or Porsche

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro may deliver performance in the same ballpark as cars like the Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid and the rather ferocious 911 Turbo S. Even so, Mercedes says buyers of its front-engined flagship are not typically cross-shopping it with anything from Porsche.

Of course, the Porsche 911s stands apart from most sports cars thanks to its rear-engined layout. Still, like the GT 63 Pro, it is a sleek two-door with a 2+2 seating layout and very serious performance, particularly in Turbo S form. The Mercedes also lands in a similar price bracket.