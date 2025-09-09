Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Class Will Be A True Off-Roader Not a Wannabe

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it is expanding the G-Class family with a new “baby G-Wagen” – expect it to receive a different production name. It will be smaller than the current Mercedes G-Class and offer a more affordable entry price into G-dom. It’s due to arrive within the next couple of years, but Mercedes just dropped a teaser for it at the IAA Mobility Show.

And in news that may delight enthusiasts, Mercedes has confirmed that it won't be a G-shaped crossover riding on an existing unibody platform. It should have all the beefy off-road bits buyers comes to expect from the G-Class.