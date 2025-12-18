Mercedes Design Boss To Leave After 28 Years

Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener will step down in January, ending a 28-year career that radically reshaped both the styling of its production models and the internal design culture at the German car maker.

The 56-year-old, who joined Mercedes in 1997 and has led its global design operations since 2008, will be replaced by Bastian Baudy, the head of Mercedes' AMG performance car design department.

Wagener will leave the German firm on 31 January. It is at his own request and by mutual agreement.